ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-12-18-22-25

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 15-26-31-34-38

Mon. Lotto: 13-25-29-34-37-44

Extra shot: 3

Jackpot: $11 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-5-1

Pick 3 Evening: 8-2-5

Pick 4 Midday: 6-5-0-4

Pick 4 Evening: 4-1-3-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 24-26-31-45-48 Lucky Ball: 17

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 6-10-21-25-48

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $15.83 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-9-2

Pick Three Evening: 6-6-3

Pick Four Midday: 0-9-7-8

Pick Four Evening: 8-2-2-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 18-24-31-34-55

Mega Ball: 4 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $245 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 4-6-14-20-32

Powerball: 13 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $322 million

