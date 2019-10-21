{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 17-23-27-39-40

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 17-30-35-37-39

Mon. Lotto: 4-12-15-21-26-45

Extra shot: 13

Jackpot: $8.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-0-7

Pick 3 Evening: 1-1-8

Pick 4 Midday: 6-1-4-6

Pick 4 Evening: 4-0-8-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: xxxx Lucky Ball: xx

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 3-11-27-31-40

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $4.03 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-1-8

Pick Three Evening: Not available

Pick Four Midday: 4-7-0-0

Pick Four Evening: Not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 18-58-60-65-67

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $82 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 14-27-29-59-65

Powerball: 12 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $100 million

