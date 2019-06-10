{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 8-13-25-35-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-19-21-22-29

Mon. Lotto: 16-21-25-26-42-43

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $4 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-6-4

Pick 3 Evening: 4-9-4

Pick 4 Midday: 3-5-2-0

Pick 4 Evening: 9-0-0-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 26-34-39-40-43 Lucky Ball:11

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 14-24-37-38-48

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $20.59 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-7-5

Pick Three Evening: 4-2-2

Pick Four Midday: 8-7-2-6

Pick Four Evening: 2-1-5-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 17-19-27-40-68

Mega Ball: 2 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 9-13-42-48-60

Powerball:18 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $66 million

