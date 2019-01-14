Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 25-33-38-39-41

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 11-19-21-31-37

Mon. Lotto: 2-6-20-32-37-38

Extra shot: 9

Jackpot: $6.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-4-8 Fireball: 8

Pick 3 Evening: 9-0-2 Fireball: 3 

Pick 4 Midday: 7-2-8-5 Fireball: 4

Pick 4 Evening: 3-3-4-8 Fireball: 5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 11-13-18-29-42 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 14-17-19-32-52

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $13.77 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-4-1

Pick Three Evening: 9-5-6

Pick Four Midday: 1-7-5-6

Pick Four Evening: 2-2-7-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 4-5-31-62-69

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 7-36-48-57-58

Powerball: 24 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $112 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments