ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 33-38-39-44-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 9-10-19-29-35

Mon. Lotto: 11-14-18-21-28-47

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $2.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-4-9

Pick 3 Evening: 2-2-7

Pick 4 Midday: 9-0-6-5

Pick 4 Evening: 5-8-9-7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 5-31-33-41-47 Lucky Ball: 17

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 5-8-9-25-38

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.15 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-9-8

Pick Three Evening: 6-6-3

Pick Four Midday: 6-9-9-8

Pick Four Evening: 0-1-1-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 16-18-28-33-67

Mega Ball: 14 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $168 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 5-26-36-64-69

Powerball: 19 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $63 million

