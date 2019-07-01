{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 8-19-25-40-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-5-7-11-25

Mon. Lotto: 1-9-35-44-46-48

Extra shot: 3

Jackpot: $6.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-3-8

Pick 3 Evening: 7-8-7

Pick 4 Midday: 4-6-1-7

Pick 4 Evening: 3-7-4-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 11-17-22-27-32 Lucky Ball: 16

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 4-30-49-42-48

Star ball:10 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $21.24 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-2-6

Pick Three Evening: 6-4-9

Pick Four Midday: 3-4-5-7

Pick Four Evening: 4-2-0-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 3-25-37-40-55

Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $83 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 13-17-24-59-62

Powerball: 8 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $150 million

