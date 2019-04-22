Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 18-22-27-29-35

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-15-16-41-43

Mon. Lotto: 8-22-33-39-40-50

Extra shot: 13

Jackpot: $3.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-3-1

Pick 3 Evening: 0-5-8

Pick 4 Midday: 5-2-0-4

Pick 4 Evening: 8-0-4-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 1-11-20-30-46 Lucky Ball: 1

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 2-27-32-36-50

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $18.66 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-9-6

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 5-7-6-8

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 18-25-43-44-57

Mega Ball: 25 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $192 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 3-27-30-63-65

Powerball: 1 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $150 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments