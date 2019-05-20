{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-4-12-23-30

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-10-30-33-35

Mon. Lotto: 6-16-19-21-34-39

Extra shot: 7

Jackpot: $6.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-4-5

Pick 3 Evening: 0-0-6

Pick 4 Midday: 2-6-7-2

Pick 4 Evening: 1-0-7-7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 26-27-29-36-46 Lucky Ball: 2

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 2-22-26-28-40

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $20.03 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-1-0

Pick Three Evening: 9-1-4

Pick Four Midday: 0-9-5-2

Pick Four Evening: 7-0-7-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 5-17-28-32-63

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $367 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 2-10-25-66-67

Powerball: 26 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $288 million

