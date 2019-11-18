{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 1-8-9-34-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-11-39-40-42

Mon. Lotto: 3-5-11-20-22-50

Extra shot: 16

Jackpot: $11.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-3-4

Pick 3 Evening: 6-5-4

Pick 4 Midday: 4-0-1-1

Pick 4 Evening: 5-4-0-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 15-22-28-35-37 Lucky Ball: 17

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 5-15-26-46-48

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $5.11 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-2-4

Pick Three Evening: 6-7-3

Pick Four Midday: 1-0-6-5

Pick Four Evening: 0-1-8-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 12-19-34-35-68

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $194 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 14-22-26-55-63

Powerball: 26 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $80 million

