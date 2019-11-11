{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-6-22-27-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-13-16-29-37

Mon. Lotto: 13-16-17-22-24-34

Extra shot: 18

Jackpot: $11 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-6-2

Pick 3 Evening: 2-2-5

Pick 4 Midday: 7-4-9-3

Pick 4 Evening: 3-6-3-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 3-5-22-23-36 Lucky Ball: 12

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 2-27-32-37-39

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $4.64 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-5-8

Pick Three Evening: 7-1-8

Pick Four Midday: 5-3-4-3

Pick Four Evening: 7-1-4-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 3-4-10-39-58

Mega Ball: 14 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $163 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 14-17-35-38-60

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $60 million

