ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-14-20-32-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-10-18-21-31

Mon. Lotto: 1-7-19-24-30-49

Extra shot: 3

Jackpot: $14.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-6-5

Pick 3 Evening: 7-9-6

Pick 4 Midday: 6-5-4-8

Pick 4 Evening: 8-7-3-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 9-19-22-33-41 Lucky Ball: 4

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 9-17-25-27-30

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $17.27 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-2-1

Pick Three Evening: 4-6-0

Pick Four Midday: 6-2-6-2

Pick Four Evening: 0-7-8-8

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 5-14-15-62-66

Mega Ball: 3 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $88 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 21-52-54-64-68

Powerball: 4 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $40 million

