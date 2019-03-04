Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-14-17-24-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-3-19-27-33

Mon. Lotto: 1-12-29-37-47-50

Extra shot: 3

Jackpot: $12 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-1-1

Pick 3 Evening: 2-0-9

Pick 4 Midday: 9-1-8-9

Pick 4 Evening: 9-4-9-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 4-12-28-35-45 Lucky Ball: 13

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 2-10-15-26-49

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $16.47 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-8-9

Pick Three Evening: 6-7-2

Pick Four Midday: 0-9-4-5

Pick Four Evening: 0-7-2-2

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 29-33-39-60-66

Mega Ball: 21 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 1-19-25-27-68

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $381 million

