{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-7-16-26-31

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-7-11-19-30

Mon. Lotto: 1-9-35-44-46-48

Extra shot: 3

Jackpot: $6.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-4-5

Pick 3 Evening: 5-9-2

Pick 4 Midday: 9-8-2-1

Pick 4 Evening: 6-0-7-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 11-17-22-27-32 Lucky Ball: 16

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 4-30-49-42-48

Star ball:10 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $21.24 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-2-0

Pick Three Evening: 2-0-0

Pick Four Midday: 1-3-8-2

Pick Four Evening: 2-8-1-3

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 2-35-49-53-63

Mega Ball: 1 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $83 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 13-17-24-59-62

Powerball: 8 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $150 million

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments