ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-14-17-21-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-10-15-25-36

Mon. Lotto: 6-7-28-32-45-50

Extra shot: 15

Jackpot: $8.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-6-0

Pick 3 Evening: 2-3-4

Pick 4 Midday: 3-2-9-4

Pick 4 Evening: 8-8-0-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 6-12-30-32-37 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 4-11-23-31-35

Star ball: 9 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $14.51 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-2-3

Pick Three Evening: 2-1-2

Pick Four Midday: 3-6-5-5

Pick Four Evening: 5-3-3-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 8-16-30-38-61

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $109 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 8-12-20-21-32

Powerball: 10 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $174 million

