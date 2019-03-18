Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-18-24-36-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 8-19-31-42-45

Mon. Lotto: 8-16-19-33-38-42

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $13.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-0-1

Pick 3 Evening: 0-6-7

Pick 4 Midday: 9-3-5-6

Pick 4 Evening: 8-5-7-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 3-11-24-27-39 Lucky Ball: 14

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 29-30-32-47-49

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $16.97 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-1-9

Pick Three Evening: 9-3-9

Pick Four Midday: 1-0-2-1

Pick Four Evening: 8-0-7-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 3-29-56-62-64

Mega Ball: 4 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 30-34-39-53-67

Powerball: 11 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $550 million

