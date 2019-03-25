Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-14-24-28-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-21-22-35-36

Mon. Lotto: 8-20-27-29-37-50

Extra shot: 19

Jackpot: $14.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-9-8

Pick 3 Evening: 1-3-0

Pick 4 Midday: 2-7-6-4

Pick 4 Evening: 3-5-5-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 7-9-14-29-31 Lucky Ball: 8

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 30-40-42-45-46

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $17.22 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-6-3

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 9-5-2-0

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 7-36-58-60-62

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $57 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 24-25-52-60-66

Powerball: 5 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $750 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments