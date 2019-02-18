Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-6-20-31-38

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 2-22-24-35-37

Mon. Lotto: 13-30-36-41-47-50

Extra shot: 9

Jackpot: $10.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 8-1-6

Pick 3 Evening: 1-1-7

Pick 4 Midday: 1-0-5-9

Pick 4 Evening: 3-6-9-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 1-8-15-29-31 Lucky Ball: 2

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 16-27-32-47-51

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $15.5 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-3-4

Pick Three Evening: 3-2-4

Pick Four Midday: 8-6-5-1

Pick Four Evening: 4-8-5-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 10-38-40-43-65

Mega Ball: 12 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $206 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 29-30-41-48-64

Powerball: 1 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $282 million

