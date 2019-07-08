{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-27-29-34-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-10-35-43-44

Mon. Lotto: 4-26-34-37-41-44

Extra shot: 9

Jackpot: $7 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-4-1

Pick 3 Evening: 3-4-1

Pick 4 Midday: 0-1-4-6

Pick 4 Evening: 2-1-8-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 11-16-18-23-37 Lucky Ball: 7

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 20-22-43-47-52

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $21.6 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-7-7

Pick Three Evening: 5-7-3

Pick Four Midday: 8-7-7-4

Pick Four Evening: 5-5-9-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 6-38-47-57-63

Mega Ball: 12 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $107 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 4-8-23-46-65

Powerball: 1 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $180 million

