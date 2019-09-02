{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-15-22-25-28

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-7-12-13-23

Mon. Lotto: 6-9-29-36-44-48

Extra shot: 19

Jackpot: $3.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-7-6

Pick 3 Evening: 7-9-5

Pick 4 Midday: 0-0-1-6

Pick 4 Evening: 4-4-1-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 6-7-22-25-46 Lucky Ball: 14

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 14-15-21-45-46

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $2.75 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-3-9

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 1-8-0-4

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 3-9-11-34-39

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $127 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 14-41-50-56-57

Powerball: 18 Power Play: 5

Jackpot: $80 million

