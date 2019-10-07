{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-18-20-23-26

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 20-23-38-39-41

Mon. Lotto: 13-19-22-25-31-42

Extra shot: 17

Jackpot: $7.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-8-2

Pick 3 Evening: 7-8-8

Pick 4 Midday: 3-0-3-5

Pick 4 Evening: 0-7-8-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 13-18-31-38-43 Lucky Ball: 16

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 1-3-21-25-32

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $3.38 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-5-4

Pick Three Evening: 9-5-1

Pick Four Midday: 6-2-1-8

Pick Four Evening: 4-5-8-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 11-38-44-48-70

Mega Ball: 17 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 6-14-36-51-54

Powerball: 4 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $80 million

