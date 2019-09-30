{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-16-22-31-40

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-6-13-23-37

Mon. Lotto: 1-9-24-30-49-52

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $6.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-5-0

Pick 3 Evening: 7-7-6

Pick 4 Midday: 9-1-1-0

Pick 4 Evening: 0-0-0-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 3-14-45-47-48 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 9-23-39-44-47

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $3.2 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-4-6

Pick Three Evening: 6-7-8

Pick Four Midday: 3-5-4-7

Pick Four Evening: 1-5-1-9

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 12-20-31-43-45

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $44 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 15-23-34-51-55

Powerball: 4 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $60 million

