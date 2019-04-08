Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 11-15-17-23-34

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-13-25-33-35

Mon. Lotto: 16-20-29-36-37-39

Extra shot: 16

Jackpot: $15.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-2-5

Pick 3 Evening: 3-8-4

Pick 4 Midday: 3-3-8-8

Pick 4 Evening: 0-0-7-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 17-23-34-44-46 Lucky Ball: 14

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 12-28-32-34-45

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $17.85 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-1-0

Pick Three Evening: 8-0-0

Pick Four Midday: 1-7-5-3

Pick Four Evening: 9-0-2-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 8-22-24-38-64

Mega Ball: 21 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $120 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 15-33-43-59-60

Powerball: 8 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $84 million

