ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-22-26-33-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 17-25-29-35-49

Mon. Lotto: 3-10-18-35-39-42

Extra shot: 16

Jackpot: $4.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-4-9

Pick 3 Evening: 4-0-8

Pick 4 Midday: 4-3-4-8

Pick 4 Evening: 1-4-7-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 13-14-26-36-39 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 5-6-17-19-48

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $19.48 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-7-2

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 2-9-0-0

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 8-16-22-66-68

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $273 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 6-16-23-30-61

Powerball: 2 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $215 million

