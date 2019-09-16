{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-11-28-38-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-9-14-16-42

Mon. Lotto: 3-10-28-43-44-47

Extra shot: 13

Jackpot: $5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-3-1

Pick 3 Evening: 5-7-0

Pick 4 Midday: 0-4-6-5

Pick 4 Evening: 1-5-6-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 11-12-22-31-37 Lucky Ball: 7

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 7-9-16-37-43

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.95 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-2-5

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 5-2-8-1

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 6-16-37-59-62

Mega Ball:5 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $192 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 11-27-31-36-67

Powerball: 11 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $70 million

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments