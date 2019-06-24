{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-8-27-30-37

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 8-12-18-22-39

Mon. Lotto: 1-7-10-17-33-42

Extra shot: 3

Jackpot: $5.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-0-2

Pick 3 Evening: 5-3-3

Pick 4 Midday: 3-2-0-8

Pick 4 Evening: 2-7-4-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 3-17-21-23-44 Lucky Ball: 2

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 7-19-35-44-49

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $21 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-8-5

Pick Three Evening: 7-7-6

Pick Four Midday: 6-4-5-2

Pick Four Evening: 6-1-5-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 13-30-36-48-62

Mega Ball: 18 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $60 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 3-6-11-14-66

Powerball: 21 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $122 million

