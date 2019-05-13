{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 19-21-27-32-38

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 8-28-31-37-44

Mon. Lotto: 14-20-22-26-29-51

Extra shot: 10

Jackpot: $5.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-8-0

Pick 3 Evening: 3-9-1

Pick 4 Midday: 6-6-8-2

Pick 4 Evening: 3-5-7-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 6-11-13-28-38 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 30-35-37-47-49

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $19.74 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-3-0

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 0-6-6-1

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 3-16-21-61-62

Mega Ball: 19 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $316 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 6-8-9-37-40

Powerball: 26 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $250 million

