ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 15-17-27-28-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 16-24-33-38-44

Sat. Lotto: 3-34-44-48-50-52

Extra shot: 21

Jackpot: $4.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-4-2

Pick 3 Evening: 7-6-7

Pick 4 Midday: 9-6-2-2

Pick 4 Evening: 6-9-7-7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 25-28-34-45-46 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 3-15-26-43-46

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.4 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-7-8

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 3-9-5-8

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 15-53-56-59-63

Mega Ball: 1 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $65 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 35-41-44-58-59

Powerball: 3 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $128 million

