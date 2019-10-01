{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 11-13-21-25-32

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-16-20-34-38

Mon. Lotto: 1-9-24-30-49-52

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $6.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 6-9-6

Pick 3 Evening: 3-7-6

Pick 4 Midday: 6-8-1-3

Pick 4 Evening: 0-4-8-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 3-14-45-47-48 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 9-23-39-44-47

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $3.2 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-6-1

Pick Three Evening: 3-3-7

Pick Four Midday: 8-6-7-1

Pick Four Evening: 5-9-2-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 10-17-39-42-59

Mega Ball: 3 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $44 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 15-23-34-51-55

Powerball: 4 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $60 million

