{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-8-18-31-35

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 8-9-16-23-37

Mon. Lotto: 3-14-20-22-24-40

Extra shot: 25

Jackpot: $9.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-3-0

Pick 3 Evening: 0-9-4

Pick 4 Midday: 8-7-6-6

Pick 4 Evening: 7-1-2-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 11-15-18-23-34 Lucky Ball: 10

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 23-24-34-39-50

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $4.29 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-6-6

Pick Three Evening: 2-3-3

Pick Four Midday: 6-8-7-8

Pick Four Evening: 3-6-4-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 4-9-17-27-39

Mega Ball: 22 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $105 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 3-20-48-54-59

Powerball: 4 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $140 million

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments