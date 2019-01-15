Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 10-30-38-40-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-7-14-16-19

Mon. Lotto: 2-6-20-32-37-38

Extra shot: 9

Jackpot: $6.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-1-3 Fireball: 4

Pick 3 Evening: 7-0-2 Fireball: 2 

Pick 4 Midday: 7-6-7-4 Fireball: 0

Pick 4 Evening: 5-6-8-1 Fireball: 9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 11-13-18-29-42 Lucky Ball: 3

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 14-17-19-32-52

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $13.77 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-1-5

Pick Three Evening: 5-1-0

Pick Four Midday: 1-8-1-8

Pick Four Evening: 3-8-6-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tue. drawing: 729-52-58-60-62

Mega Ball: 7  Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 7-36-48-57-58

Powerball: 24 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $112 million

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments