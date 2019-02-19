Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 30-8-31-9-40

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 17-19-24-7-43

Mon. Lotto: 13-30-36-41-47-50

Extra shot: 9

Jackpot: $10.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-9-0

Pick 3 Evening: 7-0-7

Pick 4 Midday: 2-6-7-1

Pick 4 Evening: 5-0-0-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 1-8-15-29-31 Lucky Ball: 2

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 16-27-32-47-51

Star ball: 6 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $15.5 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-4-7

Pick Three Evening: 4-2-1

Pick Four Midday: 2-8-0-6

Pick Four Evening: 7-0-5-9

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 17-24-34-56-65

Mega Ball: 3 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $206 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 29-30-41-48-64

Powerball: 1 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $282 million

