ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 13-24-29-31-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 6-27-28-30-42

Mon. Lotto: 3-12-15-22-43-47

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $4.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 1-8-3

Pick 3 Evening: 2-5-8

Pick 4 Midday: 3-4-1-8

Pick 4 Evening: 8-9-8-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 8-9-17-22-33 Lucky Ball: 18

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 3-7-10-22-34

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.58 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-8-3

Pick Three Evening: 6-9-3

Pick Four Midday: 3-3-1-8

Pick Four Evening: 7-0-2-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 34-47-48-50-55

Mega Ball: 24 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $154 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 11-20-41-42-56

Powerball: 6 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $50 million

