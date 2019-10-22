{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 9-15-23-39-40

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 8-18-28-32-35

Mon. Lotto: 4-12-15-21-26-45

Extra shot: 13

Jackpot: $8.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-7-2

Pick 3 Evening: 3-4-7

Pick 4 Midday: 2-3-1-8

Pick 4 Evening: 2-2-8-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 9-14-15-35-40 Lucky Ball: 10

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 3-11-27-31-40

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $4.03 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-7-4

Pick Three Evening: 7-0-9

Pick Four Midday: 4-2-3-9

Pick Four Evening: 4-7-9-5

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 5-11-14-23-25

Mega Ball: 10 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $82 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 14-27-29-59-65

Powerball: 12 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $120 million

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments