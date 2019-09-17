{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-17-32-38-40

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-10-15-27-35

Mon. Lotto: 3-10-28-43-44-47

Extra shot: 13

Jackpot: $5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-6-5

Pick 3 Evening: 8-9-2

Pick 4 Midday: 2-8-1-8

Pick 4 Evening: 3-6-3-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 11-12-22-31-37 Lucky Ball: 7

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 7-9-16-37-43

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.95 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-1-8

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 8-4-6-1

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 12-15-30-50-65

Mega Ball: 1 Megaplier: 4

Jackpot: $192 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 11-27-31-36-67

Powerball: 11 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $70 million

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments