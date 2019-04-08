Try 3 months for $3

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 18-19-36-39-43

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 10-17-38-42-45

Mon. Lotto: 16-20-29-36-37-39

Extra shot: 16

Jackpot: $15.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-4-0

Pick 3 Evening: 4-9-8

Pick 4 Midday: 6-0-8-8

Pick 4 Evening: 2-3-7-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 17-23-34-44-46 Lucky Ball: 14

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 12-28-32-34-45

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $17.85 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-0-3

Pick Three Evening: 2-0-1

Pick Four Midday: 4-4-7-1

Pick Four Evening: 6-3-8-6

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 11-22-34-44-58

Mega Ball: 9 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $120 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 15-33-43-59-60

Powerball: 8 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $84 million

