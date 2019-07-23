{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-11-21-43-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 8-20-32-38-41

Mon. Lotto: 11-14-18-21-28-47

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $7.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 3-4-3

Pick 3 Evening: 2-8-0

Pick 4 Midday: 4-0-2-7

Pick 4 Evening: 0-4-4-7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 5-31-33-41-47 Lucky Ball: 17

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 5-8-9-25-38

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $2.15 million

Pick Three Midday: 2-0-9

Pick Three Evening: 0-4-4

Pick Four Midday: 6-7-2-2

Pick Four Evening: 2-5-8-8

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 1-4-23-40-45

Mega Ball:11 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $168 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 5-26-36-64-69

Powerball: 19 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $63 million

