ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-11-14-20-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-16-31-34-42

Mon. Lotto: 1-7-19-24-30-49

Extra shot: 3

Jackpot: $15 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-2-6

Pick 3 Evening: 2-1-0

Pick 4 Midday: 0-7-9-1

Pick 4 Evening: 4-9-8-0

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 9-19-22-33-41 Lucky Ball: 4

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 9-17-25-27-30

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $17.27 million

Pick Three Midday: 7-5-4

Pick Three Evening: not available

Pick Four Midday: 9-9-7-1

Pick Four Evening: not available

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 33-47-58-59-64

Mega Ball: 25 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $88 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 21-52-54-64-68

Powerball: 4 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $54 million

