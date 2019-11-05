{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-6-14-27-35

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 1-7-32-42-44

Mon. Lotto: 2-9-17-27-32-47

Extra shot: 9

Jackpot: $10.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 5-4-4

Pick 3 Evening: 3-3-2

Pick 4 Midday: 9-9-4-4

Pick 4 Evening: 4-7-7-2

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 28-34-42-44-48 Lucky Ball: 15

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 1-10-31-40-50

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 5

Jackpot: $4.47 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-3-4

Pick Three Evening: 9-6-2

Pick Four Midday: 3-8-8-8

Pick Four Evening: 7-3-0-8

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 2-9-24-49-54

Mega Ball: 19 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $127 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 3-23-32-37-58

Powerball: 22 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $40 million

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments