{{featured_button_text}}

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 4-8-9-24-39

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 4-9-15-39-43

Mon. Lotto: 13-16-17-22-24-34

Extra shot: 18

Jackpot: $11 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-5-3

Pick 3 Evening: 1-9-4

Pick 4 Midday: 6-0-3-2

Pick 4 Evening: 0-3-8-7

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 3-5-22-23-36 Lucky Ball: 12

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 2-27-32-37-39

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Star ball: 2 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $4.64 million

Pick Three Midday: 1-9-7

Pick Three Evening: 6-5-9

Pick Four Midday: 6-1-1-4

Pick Four Evening: 5-7-5-9

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 19-30-44-56-65

Mega Ball: 24 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $163 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 14-17-35-38-60

Powerball: 25 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $60 million

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments