ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 18-19-20-38-44

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 9-22-32-33-45

Mon. Lotto: 13-19-22-25-31-42

Extra shot: 17

Jackpot: $7.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-5-2

Pick 3 Evening: 6-1-3

Pick 4 Midday: 7-7-8-7

Pick 4 Evening: 5-1-0-3

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 13-18-31-38-43 Lucky Ball: 16

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 1-3-21-25-32

Star ball: 8 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $3.38 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-6-1

Pick Three Evening: 1-6-0

Pick Four Midday: 5-2-5-2

Pick Four Evening: 6-2-9-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 5-8-10-17-48

Mega Ball: 23 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $55 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 6-14-36-51-54

Powerball: 4 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $80 million

