ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 6-8-14-26-37

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 5-10-20-21-22

Sat. Lotto: 16-20-40-43-48-50

Extra shot: 17

Jackpot: $13 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-3-0

Pick 3 Evening: 0-5-2

Pick 4 Midday: 6-7-9-6

Pick 4 Evening: 1-3-1-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 16-20-32-40-46 Lucky Ball: 10

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 1-8-14-31-39

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $7.01 million

Pick Three Midday: 5-6-9

Pick Three Evening: 9-4-0

Pick Four Midday: 9-6-3-0

Pick Four Evening: 0-4-3-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 7-18-29-32-45

Mega Ball: 17 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $167 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 11-54-55-61-66

Powerball: 9 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $100 million

