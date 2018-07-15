Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 7-15-23-36-37

Lucky Day Lotto Evening

Mon. Lotto: 4-5-15-25-28-38

Extra shot: 19

Jackpot: $7.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-6-0

Pick 3 Evening:

Pick 4 Midday: 7-9-8-3

Pick 4 Evening

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 14-17-18-21-48 Lucky Ball: 12

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 6-9-31-37-51

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $5.05 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-9-2

Pick Three Evening

Pick Four Midday: 6-4-5-5

Pick Four Evening

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tue. drawing

Mega Ball:  Megaplier

Jackpot: $375 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 22-41-42-49-67

Powerball: 11 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $110 million

