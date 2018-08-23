Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-9-17-22-27

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 17-20-22-32-43

Thurs. Lotto: 1-9-13-19-29-50

Extra shot: 1

Jackpot: $12 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-3-9

Pick 3 Evening: 4-6-0

Pick 4 Midday: 1-6-7-1

Pick 4 Evening: 5-7-8-1

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 6-10-28-34-45 Lucky Ball: 7

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 20-22-25-26-51

Star ball: 7 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $6.81 million

Pick Three Midday: 8-4-2

Pick Three Evening: 7-1-5

Pick Four Midday: 7-6-9-4

Pick Four Evening: 5-2-2-9

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 14-16-19-38-57

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $118 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 1-7-45-47-69

Powerball: 13 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $70 million

