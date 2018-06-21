Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 7-9-21-30-40

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 8-9-17-26-44

Thurs. Lotto: 6-19-25-36-39-47

Extra shot: 9

Jackpot: $5.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 4-6-4

Pick 3 Evening: 4-7-9

Pick 4 Midday: 9-7-4-2

Pick 4 Evening: 1-0-5-8

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 3-6-25-39-44 Lucky Ball: 1

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 3-10-11-13-52

Star ball: 5 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $4.02 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-4-4

Pick Three Evening: 7-0-9

Pick Four Midday: 7-9-5-2

Pick Four Evening: 4-4-5-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues drawing: 11-13-28-65-70

Mega Ball: 14 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $192 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 4-14-23-27-56

Powerball: 13 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $40 million

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments