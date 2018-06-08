Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-16-22-24-32

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 9-11-18-24-45

Thurs. Lotto: 11-12-18-26-40-42

Extra shot: 5

Jackpot: $3.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-7-2

Pick 3 Evening: 0-0-1

Pick 4 Midday: 6-3-9-1

Pick 4 Evening: 9-8-6-6

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 2-9-27-38-43 Lucky Ball: 13

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 19-28-31-39-51

Star ball: 4 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $3.24 million

Pick Three Midday: 9-3-6

Pick Three Evening: 1-2-6

Pick Four Midday: 0-9-4-5

Pick Four Evening: 6-9-9-1

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 14-30-33-44-56

Mega Ball: 13 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $127 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 23-28-41-53-56

Powerball: 14 Power Play: 3

Jackpot: $105 million

