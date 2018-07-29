Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 5-18-23-25-34

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 19-22-35-36-43

Mon. Lotto: 25-37-41-44-47-49

Extra shot: 18

Jackpot: $250,000

Pick 3 Midday: 5-1-9

Pick 3 Evening: 8-7-3

Pick 4 Midday: 4-0-2-8

Pick 4 Evening: 8-8-3-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 8-15-34-36-37  Lucky Ball: 2

Lotto America

Sat. drawing: 2-13-38-39-51

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $5.77 million

Pick Three Midday: 3-8-2

Pick Three Evening: 8-4-9

Pick Four Midday: 6-6-5-5

Pick Four Evening: 5-8-0-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 1-32-40-49-63

Mega Ball: 20 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Sat. drawing: 22-27-46-56-65

Powerball: 13 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $187 million

