ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 2-15-20-41-45

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 3-4-16-32-35

Thurs. Lotto: 2-23-32-35-38-46

Extra shot: 7

Jackpot: $7.5 million

Pick 3 Midday: 7-5-8

Pick 3 Evening: 4-4-5

Pick 4 Midday: 6-7-7-3

Pick 4 Evening: 9-9-9-5

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 4-8-14-20-26 Lucky Ball: 6

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 9-22-24-31-38

Star ball: 1 All Star bonus: 3

Jackpot: $4.89 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-3-5

Pick Three Evening: 3-8-1

Pick Four Midday: 0-4-4-8

Pick Four Evening: 5-2-1-7

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 1-17-28-56-70

Mega Ball: 14 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $340 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 19-21-27-46-47

Powerball: 7 Power Play: 4

Jackpot: $100 million

