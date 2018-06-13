Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 10-15-20-22-24

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 9-17-28-39-41

Mon. Lotto: 7-14-20-21-26-39

Extra shot: 18

Jackpot: $4.25 million

Pick 3 Midday: 9-6-1

Pick 3 Evening: 8-2-0

Pick 4 Midday: 6-4-8-7

Pick 4 Evening: 7-5-3-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 4-5-25-36-46 Lucky Ball: 9

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 3-17-21-35-42

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $3.59 million

Pick Three Midday: 0-4-4

Pick Three Evening: 8-1-8

Pick Four Midday: 7-3-8-5

Pick Four Evening: 3-0-7-0

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 1-3-5-8-70

Mega Ball: 3 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $161 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 13-20-38-45-55

Powerball: 1 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $121 million

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments