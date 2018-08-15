Try 1 month for 99¢

ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 13-14-17-24-25

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 8-14-28-38-40

Mon. Lotto: 10-11-28-38-40-49

Extra shot: 19

Jackpot: $11 million

Pick 3 Midday: 2-1-1

Pick 3 Evening: 7-5-1

Pick 4 Midday: 3-6-8-8

Pick 4 Evening: 5-0-9-9

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Mon. drawing: 1-15-22-27-41 Lucky Ball: 7

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 6-9-29-32-36

Star ball: 10 All Star bonus: 2

Jackpot: $6.34 million

Pick Three Midday: 6-9-1

Pick Three Evening: 8-8-3

Pick Four Midday: 1-2-1-1

Pick Four Evening: 7-5-0-8

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Tues. drawing: 11-26-44-45-46

Mega Ball: 11 Megaplier: 2

Jackpot: $88 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 12-15-28-47-48

Powerball: 16 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $40 million

