ILLINOIS LOTTERY

Lucky Day Lotto Midday: 3-9-14-15-28

Lucky Day Lotto Evening: 12-32-39-41-43

Thurs. Lotto: 11-19-35-36-40-42

Extra shot: 14

Jackpot: $6.75 million

Pick 3 Midday: 0-2-3

Pick 3 Evening: 4-6-0

Pick 4 Midday: 0-4-5-1

Pick 4 Evening: 2-1-6-4

IOWA LOTTERY

Lucky for Life

Thurs. drawing: 12-16-31-32-46 Lucky Ball: 17

Lotto America

Wed. drawing: 4-12-16-22-44

Star ball: 3 All Star bonus: 4

Jackpot: $4.6 million

Pick Three Midday: 4-6-9

Pick Three Evening: 7-9-3

Pick Four Midday: 7-7-7-0

Pick Four Evening: 2-3-1-4

BOTH STATES

Mega Millions

Fri. drawing: 2-10-46-50-56

Mega Ball: 16 Megaplier: 3

Jackpot: $283 million

Powerball

Wed. drawing: 4-7-15-41-44

Powerball: 10 Power Play: 2

Jackpot: $80 million

